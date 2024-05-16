Collision Engineering Program Expands to North Carolina

Enterprise Mobility, through the Enterprise Mobility Foundation, today announced Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, N.C., will offer the innovative Collision Engineering program as part of its existing Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology program.

Partnering with schools across the country, the Collision Engineering program aims to help fill the more than 110,000 collision technician job openings expected through 2027. Founded by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation and Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, the program is designed in collaboration with the automotive industry and educational institutions