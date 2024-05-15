CollisionWeek

German Court Rules in Favor of Belron Over Access to Data from OBD Port on FCA Vehicles

Belron today is celebrating ruling in the Regional Court of Cologne in favor of its Carglass Germany subsidiary and ATU, Germany’s largest chain of auto repair shops, as victory for a fair and level playing field in the automotive aftermarket.

Belron logoAccording to the company, the decision from the Regional Court of Cologne in a case against Fiat Chrysler (FCA Italy SpA – FCA). reaffirms the principles established by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on October 5, 2023, in the matter of Secure Gateways. The ruling reinforces the importance of a fair and level playing field in the automotive aftermarket

