German Court Rules in Favor of Belron Over Access to Data from OBD Port on FCA Vehicles

Belron today is celebrating ruling in the Regional Court of Cologne in favor of its Carglass Germany subsidiary and ATU, Germany’s largest chain of auto repair shops, as victory for a fair and level playing field in the automotive aftermarket.
According to the company, the decision from the Regional Court of Cologne in a case against Fiat Chrysler (FCA Italy SpA – FCA). reaffirms the principles established by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on October 5, 2023, in the matter of Secure Gateways. The ruling reinforces the importance of a fair and level playing field in the automotive aftermarket
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.