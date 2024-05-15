CollisionWeek

CSN Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in Quebec

CSN Collision announced the addition of CSN Rénovauto, located at 691 Chemin du Lac in Boucherville, Quebec, to its network

Co-owners of CSN Rénovauto – Alexander Pinto, Louis Carignan, and Béthanie Sirois.

Louis Carignan, founder of CSN Rénovauto, reflects on the shop’s beginnings said, “Our vision was to offer high-quality auto detailing and body repair services. Through word-of-mouth, we established a strong and trusted network within the community without relying on advertising.”

Co-owners, Béthanie Sirois, the workshop manager, and Alexander Pinto, a seasoned autobody repairer with over 20 years of experience, share a passion for auto body work that led

