Boyd Group Reports Sales Up 10% in First Quarter Compared to Last Year

Same store sales were up 2.2% during the quarter over 2023. Demand impacted by mild winter weather.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) today announced sales increased by 10.0% to $786.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31, up from $714.9 million in the same period of 2023. The company reported same-store sales increased 2.2% during the quarter. The first quarter of 2024 recognized the same number of selling and production days when compared to the same period of 2023.

Gross Profit increased by 7.8% to $352.6 million or 44.8% of sales from $327.0 million or 45.7% of sales