TechForce Foundation and SkillsUSA Announce Collaboration

The TechForce Foundation and SkillsUSA have entered a strategic collaboration to empower the next generation of skilled aviation, automotive, collision repair, diesel, and welding technicians and tackle the technician shortage head-on. The collaboration will help students garner the skills, education, and support needed to successfully develop careers as professional technicians.

Through the collaboration, SkillsUSA will introduce TechForce Foundation’s career-building resources to its members, encouraging them to access TechForce, an online career hub that helps students navigate the journey from building their interest and skills to connecting with year-round scholarships, events, apprenticeships and jobs. Reciprocally, TechForce will educate its network of