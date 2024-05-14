Quality Collision Group Announces Staff Promotions

Quality Collision Group announced two appointments to their leadership team.

Brian Nichols, a veteran of the collision industry with 30 years of experience and former co-owner of Cascade Collision Repair, has taken on the role of VP of Mergers & Acquisitions. Nichols previously served as VP of Operations for Cascade Collision Repair after its acquisition by QCG.

Jerod Guerin, CEO and Founder of Quality Collision Group, commented, “Brian Nichols’ recent experience with the acquisition of his family’s company adds significant value to our organization. Cascade Collision Repair had offers from the nation’s largest MSOs and chose Quality Collision Group. Having