Mike Zukerman Named CEO at CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, has elected Mike Zukerman its president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Zukerman was named interim CEO in August 2023.

“Mike has demonstrated excellent leadership while serving as the interim CEO. With a deep understanding of both the business and the importance of our AAA club partners, there is no doubt that he is the right person to lead CSAA Insurance Group moving forward,” says Mary Hennessy, chair