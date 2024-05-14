CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mike Zukerman Named CEO at CSAA Insurance Group

Mike Zukerman Named CEO at CSAA Insurance Group

By Leave a Comment

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, has elected Mike Zukerman its president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Zukerman was named interim CEO in August 2023.

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, has elected Mike Zukerman its president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Zukerman was named interim CEO in August 2023.

“Mike has demonstrated excellent leadership while serving as the interim CEO. With a deep understanding of both the business and the importance of our AAA club partners, there is no doubt that he is the right person to lead CSAA Insurance Group moving forward,” says Mary Hennessy, chair

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey