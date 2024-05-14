Fifteen Southern California Residents Charged in Alleged Auto Insurance Fraud Ring

Ring alleged to have acquired Highway Patrol collision reports, impersonated insurance company reps to get owner authorization to move vehicles to collision repair shop.

The California Insurance Department announced that the Inland Empire Automobile Insurance Task Force arrested 12 Southern California residents on May 9 after an investigation found they allegedly conspired together to create fraudulent insurance claims to illegally collect over $350,000. The investigation discovered the large-scale organized auto insurance fraud ring was engaged in multiple types of schemes including holding vehicles hostage and collusive collisions. Three additional residents have been charged for their alleged involvement in the organized