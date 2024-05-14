Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Repair Center in Atlanta Market

Crash Champions announced the expansion of its Atlanta, Ga. operating footprint with the successful acquisition of Bavarian Body Works.

The May 10 acquisition adds two high-quality collision repair centers located at 476 Cobb Pkwy SE in Marietta, Georgia, and 1491 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. Bavarian Body Works transitioned operations to Crash Champions effective immediately as part of the acquisition.

“We’re certainly proud to continue expanding the Crash Champions brand across Atlanta,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “This is a strong acquisition for our team, as Bavarian Body Works has earned a trusted reputation across Atlanta for