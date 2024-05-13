Wesco Acquires Auto Color & Equipment in Missouri

The Wesco Group, the paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced it has acquired Auto Color & Equipment.

Auto Color & Equipment has been servicing Missouri since 1987. The owners, Wayne and Denise Edwards, took over in 1992 and have been committed to the industry and have been instrumental in shaping the company’s growth and success over the years.

“We welcome Auto Color & Equipment to the team, we believe they are a great fit with our team. This acquisition aligns with our growth strategy and reinforces our dedication to delivering excellence to our customers.” said