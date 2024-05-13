CollisionWeek

Painters Supply and Equipment Acquires AeroCoat Source Inc.

Painters Supply & Equipment Co. (PSE) announced the acquisition of AeroCoat Source Inc.

PSE Corporate LogoEstablished in 1999 and headquartered in Maple Shade, N.J., AeroCoat distributes high- quality coatings and painting solutions, serving customers across the aviation and military sectors. Their New Jersey distribution center along with the NJ operations and sales teams will continue to operate in their existing location.

“We are thrilled to welcome the AeroCoat team to the PSE family,” said Patrick Mayette, president and CEO of PSE. “AeroCoat has 25 plus+ years of leadership in the Aerospace coatings distribution industry and they have an experienced team known for

