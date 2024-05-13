AASP/NJ Industry Night May 22

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) Industry Night on May 22 will feature presentations from four industry service providers who will engage, inform and interact with attendees on starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, NJ.

Representatives from American Compliance Systems, AirPro Diagnostics, CCC Intelligent Solutions and Eagle MMS will be on hand to share solutions and resources. Discussion will include product updates, features and usage of AI, OSHA enforcement trends, EV-related compliance requirements, automotive diagnostic scanning and ADAS calibrations, tips for winning at negotiations by learning to itemize all body and paint