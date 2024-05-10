MEMA Opposes Three New Biden Administration Labor Regulations

MEMA announced it has joined with other business groups in opposing three new final rules altering major employer/employee relationships released by the Biden administration has announced. these rules and will keep you updated on any developments.

The rules include recently announced rules by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to ban on virtually all employee noncompete agreements, the Department of Labor (DOL) overtime rule as well as an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule change regarding workplace safety inspections.

The new OSHA “Worker Walkaround Representative Designation Process Rule” that was to go into effect May 1 clarifies employee rights