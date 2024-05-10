Collision Claims and Losses in Fourth Quarter Down Compared to 2022

Quarterly claims were down for the third quarter in a row compared to the previous year.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that the post-pandemic rebound in claims is over as claims on a quarterly basis were down for three consecutive quarters compared to the previous year. Losses were also down on a quarterly basis compared to last year.

Collision coverage claims for the fourth quarter of 2023 were down 4.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. This marks a continued erosion in claims from the 3.0% decline compared