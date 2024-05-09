Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Continued to Decline in April

Manheim reports wholesale prices were down both month-over-month and year-over-year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis were down in April compared to March. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) fell to 198.4, a decline of 14.0% from a year ago. The seasonal adjustment to the index magnified the results for the month, resulting in a 2.3% month-over-month decrease. The non-adjusted price in April decreased by 0.6% compared to March, moving the unadjusted average price down 11.9% year over year.

Declining used vehicle prices allow for less collision repair work to be performed prior to