Imports Top National Insurance Crime Bureau List of Most Stolen Vehicles

Kia and Hyundai vehicles experienced the highest theft rates in 2023, breaking the years-long trend of full-size pickups topping the list, according to a new report issued by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry’s association dedicated to preventing and prosecuting insurance crime and fraud.

Social media trends highlighting how to steal these vehicles likely played a factor in pushing Kia and Hyundai models to occupy six spots, including the top three, on the list of the 10 most stolen vehicles. Also featured on this list behind Hyundai and Kia models are full-size pickups and additional mid-size cars,

