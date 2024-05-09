Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line with California Acquisition

Crash Champions today announced the expansion of Crash Champions Luxe | EV Certified, a premium line of service specializing in electric vehicle (EV) and luxury OEM factory-certified repairs.

The announcement follows the organization’s acquisition of DC Autocraft, a collision repair center specializing in luxury factory-certified and EV repairs in Burbank, Calif. The acquisition finalized on April 26, with operations transitioning to Crash Champions immediately.

“This is a significant step forward in the ongoing growth and evolution of the Crash Champions brand,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We recognize and continue to adapt to the rapid innovation across