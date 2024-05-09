2024 ALI Lifting Points Guide Covers 20 Years of Data in Print or Online

One of the most important steps when using a frame-engaging car lift like a two-post lift is to position the lift adapters only at the OEM-recommended lifting points. Failing to follow this guidance and instead guessing where to position the adapters may result in the vehicle getting damaged or falling from the lift.

To help lift operators find the OEM-recommended lifting points for thousands of vehicles, Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) is offering the 2024 edition of its popular Lifting Points Guide, Vehicle Lifting Points for Frame Engaging Lifts, for the first time as a digital product or bundle of print