Vehicle Service Group Training Accredited by International Association for Continuing Education and Training

The Vehicle Service Group (VSG), a Dover company, announced it has received accreditation covering educational courses offered by its brands Rotary, Chief Collision Technology, Forward Lift, and Direct Lift from the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), a globally recognized standard in adult education and training.

This achievement reflects VSG’s commitment to providing quality education and training to help vehicle service technicians, shop owners, and insurance professionals improve their automotive and collision repair skills and expertise.

“We are honored to receive accreditation from IACET, as it validates our ongoing efforts to deliver top-notch educational programs for technicians, repair