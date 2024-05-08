State Farm to Test Mitchell Estimating in Ohio

Some of State Farm’s Select Service collision repair centers in the state will test the Mitchell platform for estimating and source parts.

State Farm announced in an email May 7 to its Select Service collision repair centers in Ohio that it will begin testing the use of the Mitchell estimating platform for writing estimates and sourcing parts within the Select Service program. The test, beginning soon, will be limited to a portion of Select Service repairers in Ohio.

State Farm is the second largest private passenger auto insurer in Ohio and the largest in the U.S.

In addition to Select