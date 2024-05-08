MEMA Applauds $100 Million White House Initiative to Support Small- to Medium-Sized Vehicle Suppliers

MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association (MEMA), applauds the announcement by Vice President Harris on the support of small- and medium-sized auto parts manufacturers and autoworkers. According to MEMA, through the announcement of more than $100 million in funding and a suite of strategic actions, the Administration demonstrates its commitment to strengthening the domestic auto industry and ensuring its competitiveness in the clean vehicle future.

The association has been collaborating with the White House to develop initiatives that support vehicle suppliers including providing essential data requested by the White House, enabling policymakers to understand the impact of the supplier industry, specifically