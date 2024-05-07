CollisionWeek

IIHS Welcomes New AEB Rule But Disappointed in Delayed Implementation Timeline

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) welcome the new regulation from the National Highway Traffic Administration that requires automatic emergency braking (AEB) on all new passenger vehicles by September 2029.

The final rule is a step forward for safety, though the long runway provided for compliance is unnecessary, IIHS-HLDI President David Harkey said.

“We applaud the new regulation, which will ensure that all passenger vehicles come with robust AEB systems that can operate at high speeds and detect pedestrians in both daylight and dark conditions. That’s something we specifically asked NHTSA to require after our research showed that existing

