CIF Provides Relief to Kentucky Collision Repair Technician

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) recently presented a check for $10,845 to Gary Noble, a technician at Louisville Collision Center, in Louisville, Ky., as a direct grant to help him in his time of need. Noble suffered a catastrophic collision last November that required a lengthy hospitalization and rehabilitation. Six months later, he has yet to be able to return to work.

The CIF’s mission is to secure and distribute donations to individuals in the collision repair industry who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

Noble said “I want to say THANK YOU to