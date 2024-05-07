CollisionWeek

ASE Supports SkillsUSA at National Leadership and Skills Conference

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) staff will be on site and providing support for the 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) held June 24-28 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga.

ASE“ASE is honored to be part of the SkillsUSA Conference again this year,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “We support SkillsUSA in a variety of ways, including ASE staff serving on technical committees as well as providing tests for the competitions and educational support from the ASE Education Foundation.”

On the technical side, multiple ASE staff members serve on

