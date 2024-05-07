Allstate Reports Auto Premiums Earned Up 11% in First Quarter

Reports auto claim frequency declined on mild weather, more than offsetting higher claim costs.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) reported total revenues of $15.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024, up 10.7%, or $1.5 billion, compared to the prior year quarter driven by higher average premiums that resulted in a $1.3 billion increase in Property-Liability earned premium.

Net income was $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024 compared to a net loss of $346 million in the prior year quarter, as Property-Liability underwriting results improved. Adjusted net income was $1.4 billion, or $5.13 per diluted share, compared to