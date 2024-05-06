Refinish Distributors Alliance Held Spring Impact Performance Conference in Charlotte

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) held its Spring Member RDA Impact Performance Conference April 23-25 at the Embassy Suites Uptown in Charlotte N.C.. Executive Director, Ben Jacobson welcomed another record turnout, which included RDA Members, Manufacturer Partners, and Guests.

Jacobson opened the meeting with two new Emerging Services initiatives. Now known as Impact Services, first “The Clean Shop” initiative, which is a sales generating program that will strengthen relationships with vendor partners by enhancing products and services that are often overlooked in the sales process.

The initiatives introduced were two companies that are interested in developing “Impact Services” in coordination