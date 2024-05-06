Nine ADAS Calibration Tool Companies Submit Declarations of Conformance to Auto Glass Safety Council

The Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) announced that nine calibration equipment companies have provided the organization with a Declaration of Conformance to the Auto Glass Replacement Safety Standard (AGRSS).

By submitting a declaration, these companies attest that their Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibration tools, if used correctly, comply with the AGRSS Standard by performing to OEM specifications. The AGSC asks that all companies that distribute ADAS calibration equipment submit a Declaration of Conformance.

The companies that have submitted declarations are: