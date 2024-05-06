Fix Auto USA Celebrates Opening of 200th Collision Repair Center

Fix Auto USA celebrated the opening of its 200th location, Fix Auto Palm Desert South, in Palm Desert, Calif.

In 2011, Fix Auto USA was founded on the mission of creating a network of high-performing, independent body shops to ensure the best quality repairs and service for all customers. The first 30 locations band together to bring this mission to life, quickly transitioning from a locally known business to an industry leading collision repair family.

“When Fix Auto USA joined the Driven Brands collision group back in 2020, it was clear that this group of owners was determined to be