Empire Auto Parts Opens Collision Repair Parts Distribution Facility in Texas

Empire Auto Parts, the distributor of aftermarket automotive parts, announced the opening of a 160,000 sq. ft. distribution facility in Dallas, Texas. This marks the company’s 8th large scale distribution center and its first location Texas.

The new facility is Empire Auto Parts’ 40th location.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our newest distribution facility in Dallas,” said Chris Smith, General Manager of the new Texas site. “This strategic expansion not only demonstrates our unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of our customers with speed, efficiency, and reliability, but also validates the hard work put in by our