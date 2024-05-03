Women’s Industry Network Announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced its 2024 – 2025 Officers and Board of Directors. The WIN Executive Board works to ensure the overall health, growth, and viability of WIN, provides overall strategic direction, and executes on WIN’s vision and mission for women serving in the collision repair industry.

At the upcoming WIN Annual Conference in Newport Beach, Calif., the new 2024 – 2025 WIN Executive Committee and board members will be formally presented. The following appointments include: