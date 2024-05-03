CollisionWeek

May 30 CIECA Webinar Examines Generative AI Fundamentals

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Webinar, The Fundamentals of Generative AI, Large Language Models and Implications for the Collision Industry, will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 2 p.m. (EDT).

CIECA 2019 logoThe one-hour live broadcast will feature Gaurav (Rav) Mendiratta, CEO of SocioSquares, an AI software development and online marketing firm, and the chief product officer at Propel, an SaaS company that enhances small business visibility through SEO and Google reviews.

During the presentation, Mendiratta will explore the fundamentals of generative artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting its distinctions from traditional AI models,

