IIHS Calls for Crash Avoidance Features on Light Vans

Light vans involved in over 900,000 police reported crashes each year.
Equipping the light vans that fulfill America’s online orders with four safety features could prevent or mitigate close to 4 out of 10 fatal crashes involving such vehicles, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) shows.
Using federal crash data from 2016 to 2021, IIHS researchers estimated that equipping every light van on the road with front crash prevention, lane departure prevention, blind spot detection and intelligent speed assistance (ISA) could address 26% of all police-reported crashes, 22% of injury crashes and 37% of fatal
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.