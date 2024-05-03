CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Car ADAS Solutions Adds Locations in California and Michigan

Car ADAS Solutions Adds Locations in California and Michigan

By Leave a Comment

Car ADAS Solutions announced two new licensees in California and Michigan.

CARADAS logoADAS Vision, owned by Jered Tucker, is a 3,200-square-foot facility is located in Imperial, CA.

Kevin Caruso, COO of Car ADAS Solutions, said that Jered has been in the collision space for many years and is a pillar in his community.

“Jered prides himself on providing a quality repair and is known for this in the community they serve,” said Caruso. “He is excited to extend their outreach in the calibration space and ‘Make the world a safer place to drive.’”

Jered grew up in the industry working with

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey