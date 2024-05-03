Car ADAS Solutions Adds Locations in California and Michigan

Car ADAS Solutions announced two new licensees in California and Michigan.

ADAS Vision, owned by Jered Tucker, is a 3,200-square-foot facility is located in Imperial, CA.

Kevin Caruso, COO of Car ADAS Solutions, said that Jered has been in the collision space for many years and is a pillar in his community.

“Jered prides himself on providing a quality repair and is known for this in the community they serve,” said Caruso. “He is excited to extend their outreach in the calibration space and ‘Make the world a safer place to drive.’”

Jered grew up in the industry working with