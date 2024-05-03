AASP-MN 29th Annual Golf Outing June 11

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers – Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced its 29th Annual Golf Outing will be held on Tuesday, June 11 at Majestic Oaks Golf Club, in Ham Lake, Minn. Over 150 AASP-MN members, their employees, industry vendors, and insurance representatives are expected to enjoy the day of golf and socializing.

Play will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a social hour, dinner and an awards presentation. The cost to participate is $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome. Golf holes are also available to sponsor for $350 each.

Additional information about and registration for the AASP-MN golf outing