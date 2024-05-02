Solera Files Confidential Draft Registration Statement for Proposed IPO

Solera Global Corp. announced yesterday that it has confidentially submitted a draft Form S-1 registration statement for review by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock.

According to the company, the number of shares of Class A common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed initial public offering by Solera Global Corp. remains subject to the completion of the SEC review process and market and other conditions.

In 2016, Vista Equity acquired Solera, taking the company private. Other investors included an affiliate of Koch Equity Development LLC, the investment and acquisition subsidiary of Koch Industries, Inc., and an affiliate of Goldman, Sachs & Co.

In 2021, Solera was reportedly considering returning to the public stock market via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) a type of blank check company created to pool funds in order to finance a merger. Those talks were later reported to be halted.