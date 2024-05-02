Lawson Products Acquires S&S Automotive

The Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) announced that its operating company, Lawson Products, Inc., completed the acquisition of S&S Automotive, Inc. the automotive and industrial parts supplier based near Chicago in Woodridge, Ill. The acquisition will complement Lawson Products’ automotive-focused division, Kent Automotive that distributes automotive and industrial class C-parts to auto dealerships and collision repair centers throughout North America.

“Similar to Lawson’s Kent Automotive business, S&S Automotive is an industry-leading distributor in the automotive dealership market,” said Cesar Lanuza, President & Chief Executive Officer of Lawson Products. “We’re very excited to announce this acquisition that leverages the best of