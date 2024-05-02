CollisionWeek

Fix Network World Apprenticeship Program Approved by Washington State

Program celebrates graduation of first apprentice.

The Fix Network Apprenticeship Program (FNAP) has been officially approved by the Washington State Apprenticeship and Training Council, and celebrated the graduation of its first apprentice, Gabrial Duran.

Gabrial Duran is the first graduate of the Fix Network Apprenticeship Program.

The FNAP functioned provisionally in Washington State and Oregon since October 2022 and received full approval in January 2024.  Fix Network World, the provider of collision, glass and mechanical repair services, offers the apprenticeship program, which is also available in Oregon, Colorado and Montana.

The program aims to elevate the quality of automotive technicians

