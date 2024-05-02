Driven Brands Reports Revenue of $572 Million in First Quarter

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) reported revenue of $572 million for the first quarter of 2024 ended March 30, up 2% versus the prior year quarter. System-wide sales were $1.6 billion, up 7% versus the prior year primarily driven by 0.7% same store sales growth and 144 net new units.

System wide sales in Driven Brands’ Paint, Collision & Glass segment were $882.1 million in the first quarter, up 8.1% from $816 million in the first quarter last year. Same store sales were up 1.3% during the quarter compared to last year.

Net Income was $4.3 million or $0.03