Collision Repair Industry Production Ties Record in February

Production in February was up month-over-month and year-over-year, tied April 2023 record.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary February collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up compared to January and February 2023. February production tied the previous record high month of April 2023.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in February was up 6.8% and production employment was up 6.1% compared to February 2023.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by