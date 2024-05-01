U.S. Length of Rental Declined in First Quarter

Overall length of rental (LOR) for collision-related rentals in the first quarter was 17.6 days, a 1.1-day decline from last year. Traditionally, LOR decreases in the first quarter of each year, a trend that continued. LOR has declined from the post-COVID highs, with the first quarter of 2023 at 18.7 days and 18.2 days in the first quarter of 2022, but it is still higher than the first quarter of 2022, at 13.3 days, and the first quarter of 2022 at 13.2 days.

West Virginia had the highest overall LOR at 21.8 days, a 0.6-day increase from Q1 2023. Colorado