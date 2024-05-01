CollisionWeek

SEMA Show Registration Now Open

Registration for the November 5-8 SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center is now open online. Attendees can maximize their ROI by registering early and taking advantage of housing and travel discounts. Registration is only $40 for qualified attendees who register by June 28.

SEMA ShowEnthusiasm for this year’s SEMA Show continues to build as representatives from more than 2,000 companies prepare to select their exhibit space during Priority Space Selection, April 29 through May 15. The weeks-long selection process will lay the foundation for this year’s floorplan, which will encompass millions of square feet of displays throughout the

