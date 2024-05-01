CollisionWeek

Genuine Parts Company Acquires Largest NAPA Independent Store Owner in the U.S.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), the global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, announced it acquired Motor Parts & Equipment Corporation (MPEC) effective April 30.

MPEC, founded in 1938, is based in Rockford, Illinois and is the largest independent owner of NAPA Auto Parts stores in the U.S., operating 181 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of this strategic acquisition, which aligns with our initiative to own more NAPA stores in priority markets,” said Will Stengel, President & CEO-elect of GPC. “We appreciate our long-standing partnership with MPEC’s Executive

