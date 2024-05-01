CCC Reports Revenue of $227.2 Million in First Quarter

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) reported total revenue was $227.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 ended March 31, an increase of 11% from $204.9 million for the first quarter of 2023.

“CCC delivered strong first quarter results, highlighted by 11% year-over-year revenue growth and 41% adjusted EBITDA margin –both above our guidance ranges. We believe our solid start to 2024 reflects our durable business model and ongoing innovation that is helping our clients rapidly transform their businesses,” said Githesh Ramamurthy, Chairman & CEO of CCC.

“The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud platform, powered by our new event-based architecture, is well-positioned to drive the next evolution of the P&C insurance economy,” continued Ramamurthy. “We are excited about the accelerated AI-enabled innovation the CCC IX Cloud will unlock for customers as well as CCC’s large and growing partner ecosystem.”

Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) gross profit was $167.9 million, representing a gross margin of 74%, for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $147.8 million, representing a gross margin of 72%, for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross profit was $177.0 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the first quarter of 2024, compared with $156.6 million, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 76%, for the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating income was $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP operating income of $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income was $84.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted operating income of $70.3 million for the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss was $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP net income of $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income was $54.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted net income of $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $93.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $79.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA grew 18% in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023.