Axalta Reports Sales of $1.3 Billion in First Quarter

Refinish sales up 4%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) reported net sales increased 0.8% year-over-year to $1.3 billion for the first quarter ended March 31.

Performance Coatings first quarter 2024 net sales were $848 million, flat relative to the prior year period. Refinish net sales were $519 million, up 4% year-over-year driven by positive price-mix and a strong contribution from the André Koch acquisition that closed in the fourth quarter 2023. Industrial net sales decreased year-over-year due to softer market activity and the prioritization of higher margin business.

Net income decreased by $22 million year-over-year to $39 million, mainly as a result of $55 million of pre-tax charges incurred in the first quarter of 2024 as part of the previously announced 2024 Transformation Initiative. Adjusted net income improved by $27 million year-over-year to $106 million with contributions from both segments driven by variable cost deflation that more than offset higher fixed operating expense.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $259 million was a first quarter record, compared to $213 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 340 basis points to 20.0%. Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.18 compared to $0.27 in the prior year period, driven primarily by higher restructuring expense. Adjusted diluted earnings per share improved by 37% to $0.48 following the increase in earnings excluding impacts of restructuring charges, which more than offset modest headwinds from a higher effective tax rate and interest expense.

“This was another strong quarter for Axalta,” said Chris Villavarayan, Axalta’s CEO and President. “We are executing well and I am confident in our trajectory this year as we target record earnings for the second consecutive year. We also remain focused on driving strategic actions intended to accelerate long-term value creation and unlock earnings power. As a result, we are raising our full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow guidance.”