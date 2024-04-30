NHTSA Finalizes Rule Mandating Autonomous Emergency Braking

Starting in 2029, vehicle manufacturers must make automatic emergency braking, which reduces vehicle and pedestrian crashes, standard in cars and light trucks.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) finalized a new Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard that will make automatic emergency braking (AEB), including pedestrian AEB, standard on all passenger cars and light trucks by September 2029.

The rule, that was proposed last June following calls by safety advocates for governmental regulations, replaces the 2016 voluntary agreement between manufacturers, NHTSA and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety on at least 95% of the light vehicles they