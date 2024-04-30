ARA, Team PRP and URG Release Standards for Part Preparation and Shipping

The United Recyclers Group (URG), Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA), and Team PRP announced the publication of a uniform set of standards guiding part preparation and shipping for the professional automotive recycling industry. The standards are the result of a collaborative effort between the three organizations and will now be collectively promoted throughout industry conferences, training, and organizational resources.

“We are excited to offer this resource to automotive recyclers worldwide,” said ARA Executive Director, Sandy Blalock. “Backed by all three organizations, this effort also incorporated input from the automotive recycling community at-large, and we are encouraged by the positive feedback we