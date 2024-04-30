CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ALLDATA Launches Repair Planner for Collision Repair Facilities

ALLDATA Launches Repair Planner for Collision Repair Facilities

By Leave a Comment

ALLDATA has announced the launch of Repair Planner, the newest addition to the company’s integrated collision repair platform.

ALLDATA Repair Planner automates the repair planning process and helps shops plan necessary inspections and structural repairs with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) accuracy.

It works with the three major estimating systems and integrates seamlessly with ALLDATA Collision for one-click access to related OEM information and procedures. Repair Planner requires a subscription to ALLDATA Collision.

According to the company, the benefits to shops include:

  • Saves hours of research time
    ALLDATA Repair Planner reviews an estimate in seconds, flagging OEM-specified structural repairs
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey