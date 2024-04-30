ALLDATA Launches Repair Planner for Collision Repair Facilities

ALLDATA has announced the launch of Repair Planner, the newest addition to the company’s integrated collision repair platform.

ALLDATA Repair Planner automates the repair planning process and helps shops plan necessary inspections and structural repairs with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) accuracy.

It works with the three major estimating systems and integrates seamlessly with ALLDATA Collision for one-click access to related OEM information and procedures. Repair Planner requires a subscription to ALLDATA Collision.

According to the company, the benefits to shops include: