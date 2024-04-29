CollisionWeek

State Farm Mobilizes Catastrophe Response to Last Week’s Tornadoes and Severe Weather

Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma & Texas among the hardest hit states.

State Farm announced its catastrophe claim response team members are responding to assist customers affected by the recent severe weather affecting several states, including devastating tornadoes in Nebraska, Iowa, Oklahoma and hail storms in Texas last week. Over 650 auto claims were filed in the four states following a string of storms April 26-28.

State Farm logoAuto and homeowners claims filed in the states include:

  • Nebraska: approximately 315 homeowner and 380 auto claims
  • Iowa: approximately 200 homeowner and 100 auto claims
  • Oklahoma: approximately 120 homeowner and 40 auto claims
  • Texas: approximately 190
