ProColor Collision Expands in California

ProColor Collision announced the addition of ProColor Collision Baldwin Park, located at 14340 Arrow Hwy in Baldwin Park, Calif. to its collision repair network. The facility, formerly known as CCLA Motors Inc. Collision Center, is owned and operated by Ruben Jandres, who has more than ten years of collision industry experience and nearly 20 years in the automotive industry.

“ProColor Collision is focused on helping entrepreneurs with a vision for growth realize their dreams,” said Jandres. “As an independent shop, it’s hard to learn and implement all that needs to be done in the front and back of the shop.