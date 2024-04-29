New-Vehicle Retail Sales Projected Up Over 2% in April Compared to Last Year

Total vehicle sales, however, will decline slightly on a selling day basis.

New vehicle retail sales are projected to increase compared to last year, while overall sales including fleet transactions will be down.

Total new-vehicle sales for April 2024, including retail and non-retail transactions, are projected to reach 1,304,600 units, a 0.9% decrease from April 2023 on a selling day adjusted basis, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and GlobalData. April 2024 has 25 selling days, one fewer than April 2023.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total new-vehicle sales is expected to be 15.6 million units,